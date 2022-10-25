Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada named MLS Newcomer of the Year

Almada said he was proud of the way he quickly adapted to Atlanta United, his teammates and manager Gonzalo Pineda. Almada made 29 appearances, including 25 starts. He created 73 scoring chances, sixth-most in the league. His 2,373 minute were second-most on the team. HIs assists tied for 12th-most in the league.

After being played either as a winger or attacking midfielder, he earned the central role and led Atlanta United’s offense, which was plagued by injuries and inconsistency but still finished first in the league in shots (540) and key passes (386).

Almada said he feels his best moment was his first goal for the club, which came against Montreal. It was a right-footed shot from 20 yards that banged off the right post. It was later voted goal of the month in MLS. It was one of three goals that were voted MLS Goal of the Week.

“With that I made a nice connection with the fan base,” he said.

Almada said he feels he can improve his finishing and his defense. He finished with 11 tackles and put 24 of his 77 shots on goal.

As he did with one of his jerseys from his appearance with Argentina, Almada said he will give the award to his father.

Almada joins Miguel Almiron in 2017 as Atlanta United players to win Newcomer of the Year.

As for his future with Atlanta United, Almada said he hasn’t spoken to his agent about any interest from clubs in Europe. Almada has said many times that his goal is to play for a club in Europe.

“I know he he does his job really well,” he said. “But right now I have my head focused on Atlanta.”

