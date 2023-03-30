BreakingNews
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
X

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada is MLS player of month

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada was named the MLS Player of the Month for February/March after scoring four goals and four assists in the team’s first four games.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Almada helped Atlanta United get off to a 3-0-1 start, the best in franchise history. He also became the first player in league history with at least four goals and four assists in the first four games. His eight goal contributions are the most in the league this season.

Almada twice was voted the player of the week and also twice won goal of the week.

His two goals and two assists against Portland made him the second player in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Yamil Asad was the other.

Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron are Atlanta United players who previously were named MLS player of the month.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Key loss, but Georgia Tech fortified by experience on defensive line3h ago

Credit: TNS

AJC Mock Draft 2.0: Jalen Carter drops to the Falcons
6h ago

Credit: AP

Why the Orlando Arcia extension is good for the Braves
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High school basketball all-state, all-metro teams
10h ago

Credit: AP

Braves ace Max Fried likely will go on injured list with left hamstring strain
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Doug Roberson/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Garth Lagerwey: Overview of how transfers work
1h ago
Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada ready to go against Red Bulls
4h ago
How Atlanta United players did on international break
Featured

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
52m ago
Six years ago, the collapse and epic rebuild of I-85 bridge. Watch a time lapse
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top