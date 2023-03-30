Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada is MLS player of month

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada was named the MLS Player of the Month for February/March after scoring four goals and four assists in the team’s first four games.
Almada helped Atlanta United get off to a 3-0-1 start, the best in franchise history. He also became the first player in league history with at least four goals and four assists in the first four games. His eight goal contributions are the most in the league this season.
Almada twice was voted the player of the week and also twice won goal of the week.
His two goals and two assists against Portland made him the second player in franchise history to accomplish that feat. Yamil Asad was the other.
Josef Martinez and Miguel Almiron are Atlanta United players who previously were named MLS player of the month.
