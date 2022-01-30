Atlanta United’s Pineda said plan is to reinforce club

“I think the club has been very good at signing players, attractive players and players with a great value on and off the field,” he said after Atlanta United defeated the Georgia Revolution 4-0 in Athens. “So I think, obviously, we’re waiting those things to be official to probably go to the next step.”

The four players are fullback George Bello, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, winger Jurgen Damm and striker Erik Lopez.