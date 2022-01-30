Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Pineda said plan is to reinforce club

Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

caption arrowCaption
Sept. 19, 2020 - Atlanta, Ga: Atlanta United defender George Bello (21) controls the ball against Miami midfielder Lewis Morgan (7) in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Atlanta. Atlanta United lost to Miami 2-1. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

With at least four players leaving Atlanta United, manager Gonzalo Pineda on Sunday said that the plan is to reinforce the team with new additions.

“I think the club has been very good at signing players, attractive players and players with a great value on and off the field,” he said after Atlanta United defeated the Georgia Revolution 4-0 in Athens. “So I think, obviously, we’re waiting those things to be official to probably go to the next step.”

The four players are fullback George Bello, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, winger Jurgen Damm and striker Erik Lopez.

Lopez and Barco have already been introduced by their respective clubs, Banfield and River Plate. Atlanta United President Darren Eales, speaking to radio partner during Sunday’s game, declined to say if the loans were complete. He said when they were done the club would say so.

Bello is being sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany. A person with knowledge confirmed reports that Bello, a 20-year-old fullback, will be sold for $2 million plus a 25-percent sell-on fee should Bello be bought by another club. The transaction isn’t complete. Two other clubs in Belgium were also reportedly interested with one offering more money. Eales said that Bello’s agent did a good job of reaching a deal that made everyone happy.

Atlanta United has a replacement for Bello in Andrew Gutman. Barco would likely be replaced by Thiago Almada, who Atlanta United holds the MLS rights too.

Damm is likely headed to a club in Mexico.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1

March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1

March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN

April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN

April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN

May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX

May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2

June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United defeats Revolution 4-0 in exhibition game
2h ago
River Plate confirms acquisition of Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco
Atlanta United’s George Bello may soon be on the move
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top