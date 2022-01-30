Atlanta United’s Pineda said plan is to reinforce club

With at least four players leaving Atlanta United, manager Gonzalo Pineda on Sunday said that the plan is to reinforce the team with new additions.
“I think the club has been very good at signing players, attractive players and players with a great value on and off the field,” he said after Atlanta United defeated the Georgia Revolution 4-0 in Athens. “So I think, obviously, we’re waiting those things to be official to probably go to the next step.”
The four players are fullback George Bello, midfielder Ezequiel Barco, winger Jurgen Damm and striker Erik Lopez.
Lopez and Barco have already been introduced by their respective clubs, Banfield and River Plate. Atlanta United President Darren Eales, speaking to radio partner during Sunday’s game, declined to say if the loans were complete. He said when they were done the club would say so.
Bello is being sold to Arminia Bielefeld in Germany. A person with knowledge confirmed reports that Bello, a 20-year-old fullback, will be sold for $2 million plus a 25-percent sell-on fee should Bello be bought by another club. The transaction isn’t complete. Two other clubs in Belgium were also reportedly interested with one offering more money. Eales said that Bello’s agent did a good job of reaching a deal that made everyone happy.
Atlanta United has a replacement for Bello in Andrew Gutman. Barco would likely be replaced by Thiago Almada, who Atlanta United holds the MLS rights too.
Damm is likely headed to a club in Mexico.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author