Atlanta United’s offense reaches new lows in loss to NYCFC

With the shutout, the team (2-2-5) has scored 11 goals in nine games. It has scored one goal or fewer in six games.

“We had a game plan going into it and I think that probably went out the window relatively quickly,” goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “In those moments, understanding what’s happening on the field and being able to solve some situations and today we couldn’t solve them.”

The team may have had issues solving NYCFC’s press and its own in ability to look aggressive when it had the ball because manager Gabriel Heinze wasn’t on the sideline. He was serving a one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

Heinze disagreed, saying “I’m not that important” when asked if his absence affected his team’s energy or ability to make adjustments.

Instead, Heinze said he saw a tired team. Atlanta United played on Sunday, drawing 2-2 against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. NYCFC was playing with an extra days’ rest.

Guzan didn’t want to use fatigue as an excuse for the team’s issues on Wednesday. A look at its passing map on the MLS website shows a team that couldn’t get forward.

Caption Atlanta United's passing map from 1-0 loss Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at NYCFC. (MLS)

Guzan offered some theories why.

“When it comes to building out of the back, you need players up top to be able to move and want the ball and be able to accomplish what we’re trying to in trying,” Guzan said. “And ultimately on a match day, you need everyone on the same page. We could talk about tiredness, you could talk about mental fatigue, you could talk about whatever you want, but we leave guys on islands at times, with the ball, and you’re ultimately going to turn the ball over.”

Other MLS teams will take note of Atlanta United’s issues dealing with NYCFC’s press and will likely use a similar tactic.

The Red Bulls, one of the best pressing teams in the league, are next. Atlanta United will host them on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Before Wednesday’s games, Red Bulls led the league in successful presses (32.3 percent), according to fbref.com.

“There were times where I don’t think we were quick enough,” centerback Anton Walkes said. “There were times where the options weren’t there. Times when the timing was a bit off. It’s just one of those things you have to work on it until you get those right. Today we didn’t show what we have in the past. We need to be ready though because again, the Red Bulls will come over us. We’ve kind of shown them an area they could play and it’s a challenge we have to embrace. I personally would enjoy getting three points after what’s happened the last two or three games.”

