Atlanta United’s Mulraney wants more after scoring winner

Though he may not like the role, Mulraney is a threat late in the games, particularly when he uses his quickness against tired defenses.

That’s partly why he scored the winner against Charlotte.

“I don't want to be always coming off the bench. I want to be playing. I want to be starting, and I want to be giving the managers headaches, and I want to be putting my name out there so I can start, you know? But I have to earn that." - Atlanta United’s Jake Mulraney

The sequence started with Marcelino Moreno receiving the ball on the left, 10-15 yards from midfield. Moreno spun and hit a right-footed cross across the field into space down the right. The ball just flew over the head of a Charlotte defender. Mulraney outraced the defender and controlled the ball. The defender tried to play Mulraney to go right. Mulraney faked, cut back to his left and hit a left-footed shot. The ball, originally headed toward the far post, bounced off a Charlotte defender’s back and settled into the near corner.

It was his first game-winning goal as an Atlanta United player.

“Like I said I’m trying to get goals, help with assists, and help the team any way I can,” he said. “Whether that’s on the bench or starting, I just wanna help the team.”

