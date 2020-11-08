Atlanta United’s MLS season ends with loss at Columbus

Atlanta United’s league season is over. All that remains is the second leg of a Champions League series scheduled for mid-December against Club America that it trails 3-0 and has little hope of overturning. The work toward the next season, if it hasn’t already, will begin: a new coach, deciding on futures of several players, including Ezequiel Barco, and acquisitions to add speed and creativity.

The defeat wasn’t surprising because it was like so many this season. The team fell to 0-13-2 when the opponent scores first. The team put just three shots on goal, also a season-long issue that was exacerbated with season-ending injury to Josef Martinez in the first game at Nashville.

Atlanta United’s starting 11 included Jon Gallagher, Barco, Moreno, Jurgen Damm, Emerson Hyndman, Jeff Larentowicz, George Bello, Miles Robinson, Franco Escobar and Brad Guzan. Interestingly, interim manager Stephen Glass elected not to start either Brooks Lennon or Adam Jahn, two of the team’s statistically better players.

Atlanta United started brightly winning two corner kicks in the opening minutes but couldn’t take advantage.

Another potential opportunity came and went in the 14th minute when Moreno was tackled by Harrison Afful in the penalty box with the ball not won but the claim was waived away by referee Ismail Elfath.

Gallagher and Moreno combined in the 19th minute in the penalty box but Moreno’s cross/shot rolled across the goal with no teammate making a run to turn it into the goal.

Atlanta United had another penalty claim denied in the 24th minute when Gallagher was taken down in the box in a one-on-one situation by Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room. Gallagher was sprinting toward goal after a through pass from Bello. Elfath at first ruled it to be a penalty but changed his mind after a review in which he determined that Gallagher was already falling down when Room made contact.

Columbus took advantage four minutes later on a goal by Lucas Zalarayan, who got away from Meza and delicately chipped a low shot over Guzan and into the right corner. It was Columbus' first opportunity to score in the game.

As the second half progressed, Columbus applied more and more pressure and got its second goal on a long run by Gyasi Zardes, who took on his defender and put a shot through Guzan’s legs and into the lower right corner in the 55th minute. The goal was assisted by Jose Artur, whose pass split Atlanta United’s midfielders and defenders.

Because Atlanta United needed to win and because it had scored at least three goals in a game just once this season, it appeared that the result was done and dusted. But the team had shown a propensity this season to increase its intensity after an opponent scores. It happened again after the Zardes goal.

Atlanta United cut its deficit to 2-1 on a penalty kick by Moreno in the 59th minute. It was his second goal this season. The penalty, which wasn’t reviewed by Elfath on a sideline monitor, was won by Damm.

Glass subbed in Jahn for Gallagher in the 69th minute to try to find another goal. Damm came off in the 76th minute for Lennon, as well as Erick Torres on for Hyndman. Jake Mulraney and Matheus Rossetto came on in the 86th minute for Larentowicz and Bello.

Atlanta United was reduced to 10 men in the 89th minute when Escobar picked up his second yellow card.

