Atlanta United’s Martinez listed as questionable for Chicago

- On its official injury report for Saturday’s game at Chicago, striker Josef Martinez is listed as questionable because of fitness. He returned to the team after competing with Venezuela in the Copa America. Listed as out are midfielder Emerson Hyndman (knee), midfielder Franco Ibarra (lower body), midfielder Jurgen Damm (lower body) and midfielder Matheus Rossetto (lower body).

- The team confirmed that Ezequiel Barco will be leaving the squad early next week to join Argentina for the Olympics in Tokyo. His selection means that the club will be without him, as well as centerback Miles Robinson, fullback George Bello and goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who were called Thursday to the U.S. team for the Gold Cup.