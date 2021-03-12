Atlanta United’s Martinez: I hope to be ready for first game

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez made sure Friday that what he said in Spanish translated to English: The Father is Back.
The comment came as part of an answer about Atlanta United opening its MLS season at Orlando on April 17. It showed that even though Martinez just experienced a year of rehab on his surgically repaired knee, that at times caused him to cry, he seems to be starting to feel like his old self: funny at times, insightful at times and serious at times.
Martinez, in his first comments to the media since he suffered a torn ACL in last year’s league opener at Nashville, said he hopes to be ready to play when the team opens the season. He could have been referring either to the Champions League at Alajuelense on April 6, or to the game at Orlando, where he set the league’s single-season scoring record with his 28th goal in 2018. He eventually scored 31 and was named league MVP.
“I don’t know if I’m 100 percent,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll be ready for the first game. I’m OK, and I feel good.”
Atlanta United is playing a friendly Saturday when it hosts Tormenta at the training ground in Marietta. The scrimmage is closed to the public and media and won’t be livestreamed. Martinez wasn’t asked if he will be among those who compete in that.
Switching between Spanish and English, depending upon the language in which the question was asked, Martinez made sure during Friday’s interview to thank his doctors, past and present teammates and supporters who reached out to him during the past year. He talked about his nine puppies, which are testing his patience while learning to be house-broken, and learning English by speaking with teammates, watching Netflix and listening to songs.
Martinez has participated in at least one team scrimmage. He said when he’s on the field he feels free, gains confidence and doesn’t think about his knee. He said he’s not ready to tackle because he doesn’t want to hurt a teammate or himself.
Atlanta United is scheduled to play three more friendlies and then the two Champions League games before it is scheduled to play at Orlando, which gives Martinez time to continue his rehab.
“I’m working hard to get back for that game,” he said.
Martinez has had as much fun with the budding rivalry between the two clubs as perhaps any player with any other club in MLS. The “father” comment came in 2018 after Martinez was asked why, at the time, the Five Stripes were unbeaten against Lions.
“Every time we play them, they play like it’s the game of their lives, and we continue to father them,” he said.