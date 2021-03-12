Atlanta United’s Martinez: I hope to be ready for first game

Switching between Spanish and English, depending upon the language in which the question was asked, Martinez made sure during Friday’s interview to thank his doctors, past and present teammates and supporters who reached out to him during the past year. He talked about his nine puppies, which are testing his patience while learning to be house-broken, and learning English by speaking with teammates, watching Netflix and listening to songs.

Martinez has participated in at least one team scrimmage. He said when he’s on the field he feels free, gains confidence and doesn’t think about his knee. He said he’s not ready to tackle because he doesn’t want to hurt a teammate or himself.

Atlanta United is scheduled to play three more friendlies and then the two Champions League games before it is scheduled to play at Orlando, which gives Martinez time to continue his rehab.

“I’m working hard to get back for that game,” he said.

Martinez has had as much fun with the budding rivalry between the two clubs as perhaps any player with any other club in MLS. The “father” comment came in 2018 after Martinez was asked why, at the time, the Five Stripes were unbeaten against Lions.

“Every time we play them, they play like it’s the game of their lives, and we continue to father them,” he said.