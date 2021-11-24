ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Martinez finishes fifth in MLS award voting

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez #7 shoots during the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday November 7, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez #7 shoots during the match against Cincinnati FC at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on Sunday November 7, 2021. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)

Credit: Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez finished fifth in voting for MLS Comeback Player of the Year, according to voting results released by the league on Wednesday.

New England’s Carles Gil finished first, followed by the L.A. Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez, Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi and Portland’s Sebastian Blanco.

Martinez, who scored 12 goals this season after missing almost off last season following a torn ACL in his right knee, finished with 9.23 percent of the vote. Gil, who led the league with 18 assists after missing most of last season because of a bone spur in his left heel, finished with 15.2 percent.

Doug Roberson
Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

