Atlanta United’s Martinez finishes fifth in MLS award voting

New England’s Carles Gil finished first, followed by the L.A. Galaxy’s Javier Hernandez, Sporting KC’s Daniel Salloi and Portland’s Sebastian Blanco.

Martinez, who scored 12 goals this season after missing almost off last season following a torn ACL in his right knee, finished with 9.23 percent of the vote. Gil, who led the league with 18 assists after missing most of last season because of a bone spur in his left heel, finished with 15.2 percent.