Atlanta United’s Lennon returns to training

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon has resumed training and will be available for selection for Saturday’s MLS game at New England.
Lennon wasn’t cleared to play in Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Philadelphia in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. He was replaced by Franco Ibarra.
Lennon has three starts this season across all competitions. He is a tireless runner up and down the wings and is developing into a good crosser of the ball.
Additionally, winger Machop Chol is out for at least another week after suffering an injury in training.
Atlanta United will stay in the Northeast following Saturday’s game to prepare for Tuesday’s second leg against the Union in Chester, Pa.