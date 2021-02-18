Atlanta United’s dates set for Champions League

The Five Stripes will play at Alajuelense in Costa Rica at 8 p.m. April 6. It will mark Gabriel Heinze’s debut as the club’s manager, as well as the debuts of several new players and the possible return of Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United will host Alajuelense at 6 p.m. April 13 at Kennesaw State. The team has hosted several games in various tournaments at the 8,318-seat college stadium.