Atlanta United’s dates set for Champions League

Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan #1 saves the ball during the first half of the first leg match between Atlanta United FC and Club America in the quarterfinal round of the 2020 Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Wednesday March 11, 2020. (Photo by Jacob Gonzalez/Atlanta United)
Atlanta United | 51 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Champions League schedule is set.

The Five Stripes will play at Alajuelense in Costa Rica at 8 p.m. April 6. It will mark Gabriel Heinze’s debut as the club’s manager, as well as the debuts of several new players and the possible return of Josef Martinez.

Atlanta United will host Alajuelense at 6 p.m. April 13 at Kennesaw State. The team has hosted several games in various tournaments at the 8,318-seat college stadium.

A team spokesman said the club is working with officials at Kennesaw State, CONCACAF and local health authorities to determine whether supporters will be allowed into the stands. The spokesman said they hope to have more information in coming weeks.

It will be Atlanta United’s third consecutive year competing in the Champions League. It was eliminated by Monterrey in the quarterfinals in 2019 and by Club America in the quarterfinals last year. It qualified for this year’s tournament by winning the 2019 U.S. Open Cup.

Atlanta United is scheduled to open its league season April 17. The league has yet to release the schedule. Training camp is scheduled to open March 3.

Should Atlanta United advance in the Champions League, it will play the winner of the series between Saprissa and Philadelphia in the quarterfinals. Those games are scheduled to be played between April 27-May 6.

Important coming dates

Feb. 26: Primary kit reveal

March 3: Training camp opens

April 6: Champions League game at Alajuelense

April 13: Champions League game vs. Alajuelense

April 17: First MLS game of season

CONCACAF Champions League schedule

April 6

6 p.m. CD Marathon (HON) vs Portland Timbers (U.S.) at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

8 p.m. LD Alajuelense (CRC) vs Atlanta United FC (U.S.) at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto, Alajuela, Costa Rica

10 p.m. Arcahaie FC (HAI) vs Cruz Azul (MEX) at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

April 7

6 p.m. Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) vs Philadelphia Union (U.S.) at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, San Jose, Costa Rica

8 p.m. Club Leon (MEX) vs Forge FC or Toronto FC (CAN) at Estadio Leon, Leon, Mexico

10 p.m. CD Olimpia (HON) vs Club America (MEX) at Estadio Tiburcio Carias Andino, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

April 8

8 p.m. Real Esteli FC (NCA) vs Columbus Crew SC (U.S.) at Estadio Nacional, Managua, Nicaragua

10 p.m. Club Atletico Pantoja (DOM) vs CF Monterrey (MEX) at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Round of 16

April 13

6 p.m. Atlanta United FC (U.S.) vs LD Alajuelense (CRC) at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, Kennesaw, GA, USA

8 p.m. Portland Timbers (U.S.) vs CD Marathon (HON) at Providence Park, Portland, OR, USA

10 p.m. Cruz Azul FC (MEX) vs Arcahaie FC (HAI) at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

April 14

6 p.m. Forge FC or Toronto FC (CAN) vs Club Leon (MEX), TBD

8 p.m. Club America (MEX) vs CD Olimpia (HON) at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

8 p.m. Philadelphia Union (U.S.) vs Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) at Subaru Park, Chester, PA, USA

April 15

8 p.m. Columbus Crew SC (U.S.) vs Real Esteli FC (NCA) at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus, OH, USA

10 p.m. CF Monterrey (MEX) vs Club Atletico Pantoja (DOM) at Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

