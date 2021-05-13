ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Damm and Barco will miss third consecutive game

Atlanta United midfielder Jurgen Damm looks for an opening against the Philadelphia Union during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta United midfielder Jurgen Damm looks for an opening against the Philadelphia Union during the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm will miss their third consecutive game when the team hosts Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Neither Barco nor Damm were seen training with the team Thursday morning at the stadium. Manager Gabriel Heinze confirmed their absences Thursday.

Both sustained “lower body injuries,” the description used by the team, in a 2-1 loss at New England on May 1. Both could be seen reaching for their hamstrings as they walked off the field. On Thursday, Heinze described them as muscle injuries.

The players weren’t available for the 1-1 draw at Philadelphia in the second leg of the Champions League series and last week’s 1-1 draw at Miami.

Barco has appeared in 59 of a possible 95 regular-season games with Atlanta United. Most of games he has missed have been because of injuries. Damm has appeared in 17 games for the team since joining it in the middle of the 2020 season.

In their absences, Heinze moved Marcelino Moreno from the wing into an attacking midfielder in place of Barco, and inserted Erik Lopez and Jake Mulraney as the wingers.

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1, 1 p.m., ABC

May 15 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, B7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

