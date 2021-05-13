Atlanta United’s Damm and Barco will miss third consecutive game

Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm will miss their third consecutive game when the team hosts Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Neither Barco nor Damm were seen training with the team Thursday morning at the stadium. Manager Gabriel Heinze confirmed their absences Thursday.
Both sustained “lower body injuries,” the description used by the team, in a 2-1 loss at New England on May 1. Both could be seen reaching for their hamstrings as they walked off the field. On Thursday, Heinze described them as muscle injuries.
The players weren’t available for the 1-1 draw at Philadelphia in the second leg of the Champions League series and last week’s 1-1 draw at Miami.
Barco has appeared in 59 of a possible 95 regular-season games with Atlanta United. Most of games he has missed have been because of injuries. Damm has appeared in 17 games for the team since joining it in the middle of the 2020 season.
In their absences, Heinze moved Marcelino Moreno from the wing into an attacking midfielder in place of Barco, and inserted Erik Lopez and Jake Mulraney as the wingers.
