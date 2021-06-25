Atlanta United’s chance to rebound come against tough foe

“The last couple of draws feel like defeats because we were up 2-0 in both games,” winger Jake Mulraney said. “Thinking back on it is hard. It’s a positive way to look at it, that we are still in contention. It’s about managing the games and securing those three points because I feel like we have the capability of being up there.”

Still, the Red Bulls.

No matter the manager, no matter the players, the Red Bulls use an aggressive pressing system designed to stifle opponents. They put many players in the opponent’s half and clog the mid-channels of formations.

The team leads the league in pressing attempts (2,016) and ranks third in success rate (32.1). In turn, it forces a lot of turnovers, again leading the league in tackles (72) and interceptions (219).

That style will butt heads with Atlanta United, which leads the league in possession (60.5 going into Wednesday’s game) and pass completion percentage (85.9).

It would be a fascinating matchup if not for how poorly Atlanta United handled NYCFC’s press Wednesday. Heinze, pointing out that other teams have pressed his team, chalked up the poor play to fatigue. His team had two days between games. Mulraney said the team couldn’t get into a rhythm.

“We couldn’t adjust the match because we didn’t have enough time,” Heinze said.

Heinze said having three days between that game and this game should help show a different Atlanta United. It likely needs to be.

The Red Bulls will be tough.

“A team that plays against them has to play aggressive passes and good moves,” Heinze said.

