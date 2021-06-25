Atlanta United’s chance to rebound come against tough foe

After arguably its worst performance this season in Wednesday’s loss at NYCFC, Atlanta United’s chance to rebound Sunday comes against the worst possible opponent: the New York Red Bulls.
Not only have the Five Stripes never beaten the Red Bulls in a regular-season game (0-7-2), but they are the best pressing team in MLS this season, and Atlanta United didn’t handle that tactic well when used by NYCFC on Wednesday.
“We want to bring happiness to the supporters,” manager Gabriel Heinze said.
Atlanta United needs a positive result. It has one win in its past five because it twice gave up two-goal leads in what turned into draws with Nashville and Philadelphia. Those were followed by the deflating 1-0 loss to NYCFC in which the team created a season-low four chances, all by its fullbacks.
The team’s 11 points matches its marks from 2017 and ‘20 as its lowest from nine games. It is in 10th place in the East. The good news is that the team is only three points behind three teams that are tied for fourth.
“The last couple of draws feel like defeats because we were up 2-0 in both games,” winger Jake Mulraney said. “Thinking back on it is hard. It’s a positive way to look at it, that we are still in contention. It’s about managing the games and securing those three points because I feel like we have the capability of being up there.”
Still, the Red Bulls.
No matter the manager, no matter the players, the Red Bulls use an aggressive pressing system designed to stifle opponents. They put many players in the opponent’s half and clog the mid-channels of formations.
The team leads the league in pressing attempts (2,016) and ranks third in success rate (32.1). In turn, it forces a lot of turnovers, again leading the league in tackles (72) and interceptions (219).
That style will butt heads with Atlanta United, which leads the league in possession (60.5 going into Wednesday’s game) and pass completion percentage (85.9).
It would be a fascinating matchup if not for how poorly Atlanta United handled NYCFC’s press Wednesday. Heinze, pointing out that other teams have pressed his team, chalked up the poor play to fatigue. His team had two days between games. Mulraney said the team couldn’t get into a rhythm.
“We couldn’t adjust the match because we didn’t have enough time,” Heinze said.
Heinze said having three days between that game and this game should help show a different Atlanta United. It likely needs to be.
The Red Bulls will be tough.
“A team that plays against them has to play aggressive passes and good moves,” Heinze said.
xx
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
-
Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule
April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0
April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1
May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,
May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1
May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2
June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0
June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN
July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1
July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC
July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN
Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision
Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1
Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE