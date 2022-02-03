Atlanta United’s George Campbell focused on improving

Campbell seems to understand the situation and said he is focused on what’s in front of him. He said he feels no more or less nervous during this camp than he did last season when it wasn’t clear if he would play at all.

“I don’t think you should be too too nervous or too shaky going into preseason,” he said. “You should focus on know what you can control and that’s playing well. So I think I’m just I’m just focused on that. Trying to leave the nerves out. Just focus.”

Campbell sounded a lot like Robinson before his breakout 2019 season when discussing what he wants to improve. He said his first touch and his passing are things that he is working on because they will help the team build its attack. Pineda wants all of the players on the team to attack opponents with line-splitting passes when they are available. A clean first touch, quick trigger and accuracy are keys to making that happen.

Campbell has attempted a few of those passes in the first exhibition games. And he showed that he could hit them last season, completing 69.5% of passes longer than 30 yards.

“He is young, but I think he’s grown so much as a player and as a person,” teammate Mikey Ambrose said of Campbell. “When I first met him, and he joined the first team, he was still pretty young, still a little kid kind of, and very raw on the field, as well. But the last couple years, he’s really come into his own, and you can see he has something different as a centerback, that little ability to get out of those tight situations, the ability to create like, a little play, starting from the back. Just that little, little difference that he has, I think is very valuable.

“And if he can keep growing from that and maybe know when to use it a little bit better. I think he can go very far as well.”

