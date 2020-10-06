Atlanta United’s Bello inspired by Americans in Europe

"It gives us in MLS who dream to play in Europe to show that it is possible,” Bello, 18, said.

They join the large groups of players young through old playing at clubs such as Fulham and Newcastle in England, RB Leipzig, Eintracht, Werder Bremen, Fortuna Dusseldorf and Wolfsburg in Germany, to name a few.

Hyndman, 24, was once one of those players. He spent one year in FC Dallas’ academy before signing with Fulham as a teen. He later joined Bournemouth. He went on loan to Rangers and Hibernian in Scotland for spells. Hyndman, a native of Texas, joined Atlanta United on loan before joining the club permanently before this season.

Richards, who was born in Hoover, signed with Dallas as a Homegrown in April 2018 before a few months later heading to Munich in Jan. 2019. Reyna played in NYCFC’s Academy from 2015-19 before heading to Germany and Dortmund’s academy. Dest, who grew up in Holland, never played in an MLS academy. Neither did Pulisic, who grew up in Hershey, Pa.

Hyndman said that because MLS is still a young league compared to those in Europe.

“MLS has plenty of time and is doing really well,” he said.