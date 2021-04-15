ajc logo
X

Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia in Champions League quarterfinals

Atlanta United Santiago Sosa (5) slides in to kick the ball away from LD Alajuelense Jurguens Montenegro (7) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Atlanta United Santiago Sosa (5) slides in to kick the ball away from LD Alajuelense Jurguens Montenegro (7) during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)

Credit: Ben Gray

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta United | 16 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will face Philadelphia in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Atlanta United advanced by defeating Alajuelense by an aggregate score of 2-0 in its two-game series.

Philadelphia advanced by defeating Saprissa by an aggregate score of 5-0 in its series.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played April 17-29 and May 4-6.

Atlanta United has advanced to the quarterfinals three consecutive years. This is Philadelphia’s first appearance in the Champions League.

The two teams didn’t play each other last season in the league.

Five MLS teams will occupy eight slots in the quarterfinals. The others are Toronto, Portland and Columbus, which plays Real Esteli tonight but already has a four-goal advantage.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top