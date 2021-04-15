Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia in Champions League quarterfinals

Atlanta United will face Philadelphia in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Atlanta United advanced by defeating Alajuelense by an aggregate score of 2-0 in its two-game series.
Philadelphia advanced by defeating Saprissa by an aggregate score of 5-0 in its series.
The quarterfinals are scheduled to be played April 17-29 and May 4-6.
Atlanta United has advanced to the quarterfinals three consecutive years. This is Philadelphia’s first appearance in the Champions League.
The two teams didn’t play each other last season in the league.
Five MLS teams will occupy eight slots in the quarterfinals. The others are Toronto, Portland and Columbus, which plays Real Esteli tonight but already has a four-goal advantage.