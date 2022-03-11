Atlanta United vs. Charlotte a rivalry? Depends upon who you ask

Getting this out of the way now. Atlanta United vs. Charlotte in MLS is not a rivalry. Yet.
The teams will meet for the first time Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
A rivalry isn’t a rivalry just because marketing wants it to be.
“It can’t be manufactured,” Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan said. “There needs to be real substance within the game. So, you know, until we step on the field, it can’t be something that’s made up. It’s got to feel real.”
There are reasons that MLS and its TV partners and supporters would love for this to become a rivalry. Charlotte is the closest city to Atlanta within the MLS footprint by a scant five miles compared with Nashville. Charlotte as a city has long aspired to be the next Atlanta. The two are the hubs of competing mega-businesses: Home Depot and Lowe’s. Coke and Pepsi. The two clubs are owned by men who also own the NFL team in their cities. Both owners are billionaires. Both teams play in stadiums that also host those NFL teams. Both teams share the same color palette as their NFL counterparts.
And there’s this: David Tepper, who owns Charlotte FC and the NFL’s Panthers, took metaphorical aim at Atlanta United after the franchise was announced by directing an expletive at the city when asked about Atlanta.
But ...
“I mean, hopefully with time, it can feel like a rivalry, can feel like as a rival in a good fashion, in a competitive-on-the-field fashion. And, it can feel like that at the moment. I will say it’s false to say it’s a rivalry because we never faced them before. But hopefully in time, it can turn into something like that.”
Charlotte has had a tough go so far, very much unlike Atlanta United’s in 2017.
Charlotte’s roster is still under construction and lacks the quality that Atlanta United had in its first season. It has yet to score or win either of its first two games. It doesn’t have a training ground. It did sell out its first game and broke Atlanta United’s single-game attendance record, but there are many tickets available for its next game, and the price points are prohibitive, at least $90 for the cheapest ticket.
But emotions can sometimes help overcome facts. And, while Atlanta United has downplayed this being something more than just a regular-season game, Charlotte has embraced it.
“I was the first to talk about it to my players,” Charlotte manager Miguel Angel Ramirez said. “I said, ‘I want my first win against Atlanta in Atlanta’s house.’ I said to them that never will it motivate me more than to have our first win in Atlanta’s house.”
x
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 10 at Charlotte, 1:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN Deportes
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author