Atlanta United vs. Charlotte a rivalry? Depends upon who you ask

And there’s this: David Tepper, who owns Charlotte FC and the NFL’s Panthers, took metaphorical aim at Atlanta United after the franchise was announced by directing an expletive at the city when asked about Atlanta.

But ...

“I mean, hopefully with time, it can feel like a rivalry, can feel like as a rival in a good fashion, in a competitive-on-the-field fashion. And, it can feel like that at the moment. I will say it’s false to say it’s a rivalry because we never faced them before. But hopefully in time, it can turn into something like that.”

Charlotte has had a tough go so far, very much unlike Atlanta United’s in 2017.

Charlotte’s roster is still under construction and lacks the quality that Atlanta United had in its first season. It has yet to score or win either of its first two games. It doesn’t have a training ground. It did sell out its first game and broke Atlanta United’s single-game attendance record, but there are many tickets available for its next game, and the price points are prohibitive, at least $90 for the cheapest ticket.

But emotions can sometimes help overcome facts. And, while Atlanta United has downplayed this being something more than just a regular-season game, Charlotte has embraced it.

“I was the first to talk about it to my players,” Charlotte manager Miguel Angel Ramirez said. “I said, ‘I want my first win against Atlanta in Atlanta’s house.’ I said to them that never will it motivate me more than to have our first win in Atlanta’s house.”

