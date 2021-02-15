Atlanta United trades Remedi for allocation money

Atlanta United completed the trade of midfielder Eric Remedi to San Jose in exchange for as much as $500,000 of General Allocation Money.
Remedi, 25, became tradeable with last week’s acquisition of Santiago Sosa and the reported signing of Franco Ibarra. The team also has Mo Adams.
Atlanta will also a receive a percentage of any future sell-on fee.
“We want to thank Eric for his service to the club, helping us during our 2018 MLS Cup Championship and 2019 U.S. Open Cup Championship runs,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the team. “We wish him the best of luck in San Jose and in his future.”
Remedi made 59 appearances for the Five Stripes, helping them win the MLS Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup.
When he arrived from Banfield in the summer of 2018, he was arguably the second-best signing in that window by an MLS team. He broke up counter attacks, started attacks and was all over the field.
The team’s supporters began to appreciate his smile and energy, as well as a dance move caught on video, which became known as the “Shimedi” for how he would shimmy his shoulders.
But he was never able to recreate that form for manager Frank de Boer or Stephen Glass in 2019 and 2020. He had difficulty successfully making tackles last season and breaking up passes.
At San Jose, he will be reunited with Matias Almeyda, who managed Banfield from 2013-15.