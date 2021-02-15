Atlanta United trades Remedi for allocation money

When he arrived from Banfield in the summer of 2018, he was arguably the second-best signing in that window by an MLS team. He broke up counter attacks, started attacks and was all over the field.

The team’s supporters began to appreciate his smile and energy, as well as a dance move caught on video, which became known as the “Shimedi” for how he would shimmy his shoulders.

But he was never able to recreate that form for manager Frank de Boer or Stephen Glass in 2019 and 2020. He had difficulty successfully making tackles last season and breaking up passes.

At San Jose, he will be reunited with Matias Almeyda, who managed Banfield from 2013-15.