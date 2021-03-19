X

Atlanta United to host Charleston on Saturday

June 14, 2017, Kennesaw: Atlanta United goalkeeper Alec Kann prepares to play the Charleston Battery in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup fourth round at 5th Third Bank Stadium on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Kennesaw. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will host Charleston on Saturday for a training exercise at the team’s grounds in Marietta.

The exercise, which could be considered a scrimmage, will consist of four 30-minute periods. It is scheduled to start at 10:30 and is supposed to be live-streamed on the team’s website. New manager Gabriel Heinze is scheduled to speak to the media after the game. It will be his first interview since late December.

It will be the second scrimmage hosted by Atlanta United as part of its preparations for its season-opening Champions League game at Alajuelense in Costa Rica on April 6. It defeated Statesboro-based Tormenta 3-0 last week at the training ground. Atlanta United will host Chattanooga on Wednesday before playing at Birmingham on March 28.

Charleston, which plays in the USL Championship, opened its training camp on Thursday.

