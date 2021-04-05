Atlanta United signs defender Gurr

Atlanta United announced Monday the signing of defender Jack Gurr to a one year, semi-guaranteed contract with two option years.
Gurr, 25, joins the first team after spending the past season at Atlanta United 2, where he had 16 appearances and scored one goal. He was second on the team with 31 clearances, fourth in interceptions (14), tied for seventh in tackles attempted (15) and fifth in tackles won (12).
Gurr, a native of Newcastle, England, played at Georgia Gwinnett College from 2014-17, where he finished as the school’s career leader in assists.
Gurr will compete with Brooks Lennon and Ronald Hernandez for playing time at right fullback.
A semi-guaranteed contract is one in which the agreement can be terminated without penalty if the player doesn’t exhibit first-team abilities in the league’s estimation.
“Jack is a hard-working defender who performed well in the USL Championship last year,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the team. “He then joined us in Orlando for last year’s Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League and showed that he can perform at this level.”
Gurr will not occupy an International slot because he has a green card.