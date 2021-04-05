Atlanta United signs defender Gurr

Gurr, 25, joins the first team after spending the past season at Atlanta United 2, where he had 16 appearances and scored one goal. He was second on the team with 31 clearances, fourth in interceptions (14), tied for seventh in tackles attempted (15) and fifth in tackles won (12).

Gurr, a native of Newcastle, England, played at Georgia Gwinnett College from 2014-17, where he finished as the school’s career leader in assists.