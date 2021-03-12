Atlanta United signs centerback Alex De John

Atlanta United added depth at centerback with the signing of Alex De John on Friday. The team is still pursuing signing another centerback, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
De John, 29, spent the past two seasons at Orlando, where he made 12 appearances. His contract was declined following last season.
De John made 125 appearances for clubs in Finland, Norway and Sweden before coming to MLS.
De John appeared seven times for Ekenas IF in Finland, 34 times for Turun Palloseura in Finland, 41 times for IK Start in Norway, and 43 for Dalkurd in Sweden.
De John played at Old Dominion University in Virginia.
De John joins a centerback group that includes Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, George Campbell and Efrain Morales.