Atlanta United signs centerback Alex De John

Atlanta United forward Hector Villalba takes a shot on goal past Orlando City defender Alex De John on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United added depth at centerback with the signing of Alex De John on Friday. The team is still pursuing signing another centerback, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

De John, 29, spent the past two seasons at Orlando, where he made 12 appearances. His contract was declined following last season.

De John made 125 appearances for clubs in Finland, Norway and Sweden before coming to MLS.

De John appeared seven times for Ekenas IF in Finland, 34 times for Turun Palloseura in Finland, 41 times for IK Start in Norway, and 43 for Dalkurd in Sweden.

De John played at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

De John joins a centerback group that includes Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, George Campbell and Efrain Morales.

