Atlanta United swaps one centerback reportedly for another

It seems like an odd exchange, unless Meza wanted to leave or if Giannetti is coming in at a salary much lower than Meza’s. Giannetti would occupy the International spot on Atlanta United’s roster that was occupied by Meza.

Meza, 30, spent just one season with the Five Stripes after being purchased from Necaxa in Mexico. He came in as replacement for Leandro Gonzalez Pirez. Meza started 13 games and expressed disappointment with his performances after the season, saying he was looking forward to this season because he felt he could improve.

Giannetti has spent his career playing for Velez. He has 114 appearances for the club.

After the moves, Atlanta United still remains thin at the position with just Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes as the two players in the group with experience playing in MLS. The others in the pool are Homegrown signings George Campbell and Efrain Morales.