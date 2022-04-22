Atlanta United reportedly bringing back Rios Novo

Rios Novo, who plays for Lanus in Argentina, spent time with Atlanta United, including playing and then starting in Champions League games, and Atlanta United 2, where he made 20 appearances, last season. The loan was first reported by TyC Sports in Argentina. A person with knowledge of league signings confirmed the acquisition.

Rios Novo would add depth to the position. Starter Brad Guzan and backup Dylan Castanheira are out for the season with ruptured Achilles tendons. Bobby Shuttleworth is the starting goalkeeper. Justin Garces is his backup.