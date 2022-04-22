ajc logo
Atlanta United reportedly bringing back Rios Novo

Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo celebrates after helping the club defeat Alajuelense 1-0 in a Champions League game.

Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo celebrates after helping the club defeat Alajuelense 1-0 in a Champions League game.

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United is bringing back goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo on loan, according to several reports Thursday night.

Rios Novo, who plays for Lanus in Argentina, spent time with Atlanta United, including playing and then starting in Champions League games, and Atlanta United 2, where he made 20 appearances, last season. The loan was first reported by TyC Sports in Argentina. A person with knowledge of league signings confirmed the acquisition.

Rios Novo would add depth to the position. Starter Brad Guzan and backup Dylan Castanheira are out for the season with ruptured Achilles tendons. Bobby Shuttleworth is the starting goalkeeper. Justin Garces is his backup.

Atlanta United will play at Miami on Sunday.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

