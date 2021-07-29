Atlanta United owner Blank on Heinze: We could have done better homework

“I think we have the nucleus of a really good squad. You have to show appreciation, true appreciation for our fans who have been incredible on the AU side and the Falcons side as well. We have a tremendous amount of support from Falcons season ticket holders this year. AU, in the last match we had 67,000 people in the building. I love our fans. I love their energy, commitment, compassion, all of the things they gave us. We want to give them back a product that is equally important to them.”

With the promotion of Rob Valentino to interim manager in place of Heinze, Atlanta United has gone through four different leaders in the past two seasons. Frank de Boer was fired about five MLS games into the 2020 season. He was replaced by interim Stephen Glass. Heinze was hired in December 2020 to take over the squad.

Heinze came with a reputation for developing young talent and playing aggressive soccer. It didn’t translate with Atlanta United. The team scored 13 goals in 13 league games.

Heinze may be more noted for the MLSPA filing grievances with the league regarding his training practices. The league has yet to announce the findings of its investigation.