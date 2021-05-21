ajc logo
Atlanta United missing 3 key players against Seattle

Atlanta United players Josef Martinez, from left, Ezequiel Barco, and Jurgen Damm react to falling 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union as time expires in a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta United players Josef Martinez, from left, Ezequiel Barco, and Jurgen Damm react to falling 3-0 to the Philadelphia Union as time expires in a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta United | 12 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will be without Ezequiel Barco, Jurgen Damm and Alan Franco for Sunday’s game at Seattle, manager Gabriel Heinze said Friday.

This will mark the fourth consecutive game missed by Barco, an attacking midfielder, and by Damm, a winger. It will be the first because of injury for Franco, a centerback who sustained an ankle injury in the first half of last week’s win against Montreal.

Barco and Damm sustained what appeared to be hamstring injuries against New England on May 1.

Their absences mean that the team will be without two of its three Designated Players against the best team in the league. Atlanta United is 2-1-2. Seattle is 5-0-1.

Anton Walkes came in for Franco to start the second half against Montreal. The Five Stripes finished with their fifth shutout in nine games this season.

Heinze has tried Marcelino Moreno and Emerson Hyndman as the attacking midfielder in the place of Barco. He has tried Jake Mulraney, Erik Lopez and Franco Ibarra as a winger in Damm’s place.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 at Seattle, 4:30 p.m., Fox

May 29 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

June 20 vs. Philadelphia, 2 p.m., ESPN

June 23 at NYCFC (at Red Bull Arena), TBD, BSSO/BSSE

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

