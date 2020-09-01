Atlanta United looking to build on the good from past 2 games

But there are things holding it back, for now.

Glass said he thought the team lost a bit of its confidence against Orlando after the Lions scored their first goal, which was an unmarked header on a corner kick.

“It’s possible that we got down a little bit after the first goal,” said Eric Remedi, who failed to mark Junior Urso on that goal in the 13th minute.

As evidence, Atlanta United was able to create but one shot the rest of the half, and it wasn’t on goal. It continued a trend of Atlanta United getting off to slow starts. It has scored the first goal in one of its past six games across all competitions. It won that one game.

“Feeling at times that if we take the game from the scruff of the neck at the start,” Glass said.

If Atlanta United doesn’t, Miami does have the talent going forward with Rodolfo Pizarro and Julian Carranza to punish mistakes. Though it was shut out by Nashville 1-0 in its previous game, it took 19 shots, putting five on goal.

The second goal from Orlando was a total breakdown in shape and formation by Atlanta United.

The team bounced back in the second half with seven shots, including its goal by Brooks Lennon in the 83rd minute.

Glass said he wants to see more of that aggressiveness against Miami, which may have been sparked by the insertion of the speedy Jake Mulraney, Erick Torres, Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm in the second half as his team chased a result. Glass said that group, with the exception of Mulraney, is still building fitness toward being starters.

“We just have to build on the second half, the response that was there,” Glass said.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Saturday at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

