Atlanta United looking forward to rivalry with Charlotte

Eales, as he sometimes does, took a good-natured swipe at the new club’s lack of Designated Player signings with the season starting in five weeks.

“Setting the bar finishing top four in the conference makes me a bit nervous about who they’re going to be signing in the coming weeks, but it’s good because that raises the bar for everyone,” he said. “So you know, we’re excited about that.”

Charlotte already has tried to stoke the embers with jabs at Atlanta United, much in the same way Eales did with the billboard in Orlando before those teams met for the first time in 2017.

Charlotte owner David Tepper reportedly shouted an expletive toward Atlanta and Atlanta United in 2020, after his expansion bid was approved and announced by MLS.

Others:

“For us to be targeting them, they’ve been a great organization,” Charlotte President Tom Glick said in 2020. “We’re going to have to knock them off of their perch. We’ll be aiming to do that.”

Charlotte already was circling its first home game against Atlanta United two years ago.

“I think one of the great sporting events of 2022 will be the first time Atlanta United comes into Bank of America Stadium and we lock horns with a sellout crowd,” Glick said. “That’ll be a special night, the first of many.”

