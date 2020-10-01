X

Atlanta United injury news ahead of playing D.C. United

September 2, 2020 Atlanta - Atlanta United midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) takes it away from Inter Miami midfielder Victor Ulloa (13) as he tries to stop during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, September 2, 2020. The game ended with no score. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

One of these four Atlanta United players is unlike the other: Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto.

Of the four, interim manager Stephen Glass said one won’t be available for selection for Saturday’s game at D.C. United.

Glass won’t say which one isn’t, theorizing that it could help the opponent.

Barco, a Designated Player, has missed the past three games with a some sort of leg injury that the team won’t explain. He is played in 10 of the team’s 14 games. He is tied for the team lead with two goals.

Robinson, a centerback, missed the last game, a loss at Chicago, because of a leg injury.

Rossetto, a midfielder, missed the last game with an undisclosed injury.

Damm, a midfielder, has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE

Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSSO

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.