Atlanta United injury news ahead of playing D.C. United

One of these four Atlanta United players is unlike the other: Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto.
Of the four, interim manager Stephen Glass said one won’t be available for selection for Saturday’s game at D.C. United.
Glass won’t say which one isn’t, theorizing that it could help the opponent.
Barco, a Designated Player, has missed the past three games with a some sort of leg injury that the team won’t explain. He is played in 10 of the team’s 14 games. He is tied for the team lead with two goals.
Robinson, a centerback, missed the last game, a loss at Chicago, because of a leg injury.
Rossetto, a midfielder, missed the last game with an undisclosed injury.
Damm, a midfielder, has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury.
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE
Wednesday vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSSO
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
―
Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts
Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com