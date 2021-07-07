Atlanta United hires seasoned MLS exec as VP

Efstathiou joined MLS in 2011 as senior counsel. He led the league’s player-acquisition process and competition policies.

“I am thrilled to be joining Atlanta United as vice president of soccer operations and strategy,” he said in a statement provided by the club. “I was able to join MLS during a period of rapid growth, and the experience and insight I gained at the league level has been invaluable. Atlanta United has a reputation for excellence, and I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to the club’s front office. I look forward to working with Darren and Carlos and further building on the club’s success.”

Efstathiou joins a group of MLS executives who have left the league office to join clubs, including Tim Bezbatchenko, now with Columbus; Meghan Cameron, now with Sporting KC; and Will Kuntz, now with LAFC, among others.

Atlanta United has the position of VP, business operations, and scouting director, left to fill among its higher profile vacancies.