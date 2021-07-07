Atlanta United hires seasoned MLS exec as VP

Atlanta United filled a key role in its front office Wednesday with the hiring of Dimitrios Efstathiou as the vice president of soccer operations and strategy.
Efstathiou joins Atlanta United from MLS, where he previously was the vice president of business and legal affairs. He will start Aug. 6.
Efstathiou will replace Paul McDonough, who left the club in May after the results of the league’s investigation of Inter Miami’s signings while he was employed there.
Efstathiou will oversee Atlanta United’s soccer operations, managing the salary cap and the business side of player transfers. Vice president Carlos Bocanegra will continue to oversee the technical department, including scouting, player personnel and coaching management.
“He will be a valuable strategic addition to our front office with his legal background and comprehensive knowledge of MLS commercial and competition guidelines,” Eales said in a statement provided by the club. “Along with his broad domestic and international soccer relationships both on the commercial and technical side, Dimitrios brings a strong familiarity with roster management and the player acquisition process to our technical department.”
Efstathiou joined MLS in 2011 as senior counsel. He led the league’s player-acquisition process and competition policies.
“I am thrilled to be joining Atlanta United as vice president of soccer operations and strategy,” he said in a statement provided by the club. “I was able to join MLS during a period of rapid growth, and the experience and insight I gained at the league level has been invaluable. Atlanta United has a reputation for excellence, and I’m excited for the opportunity to contribute to the club’s front office. I look forward to working with Darren and Carlos and further building on the club’s success.”
Efstathiou joins a group of MLS executives who have left the league office to join clubs, including Tim Bezbatchenko, now with Columbus; Meghan Cameron, now with Sporting KC; and Will Kuntz, now with LAFC, among others.
Atlanta United has the position of VP, business operations, and scouting director, left to fill among its higher profile vacancies.