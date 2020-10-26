Atlanta United has strong group available to face Orlando

Ezequiel Barco, the team’s other healthy Designated Player, has also had an issue with injuries this season. He missed seven consecutive games because of inflammation in his quadriceps before coming on as a second-half sub against Toronto.

Glass said there’s a possibility that he could rotate some players out of the group that started against D.C. United but he doesn’t think it’s necessary. It was a lineup that featured some of the team’s best attacking players. In addition to Barco and Moreno, also starting were Erick Torres, Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto. Jon Gallagher came off the bench to score the goal.

“I think without telling people what the group is going to be a we have a squad of players that are well capable,” Glass said.

xx

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Orlando (8-3-8), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Sunday vs. Cincinnati (4-12-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (10-4-5), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

―

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com