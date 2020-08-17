Atlanta United at Orlando rescheduled to Sept. 5

X

March 8, 2020 Atlanta: Atlanta United players hold a Martinez jersey as they take the field to play FC Cincinnati in a MLS soccer match on Saturday, March 8, 2020, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com
Credit: Curtis Compton

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United’s game at Orlando has been rescheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Exploria Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

It was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 6 in Orlando.

Atlanta United is 2-3-0 this season.

Atlanta United’s revised schedule

Aug. 22 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)

Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

