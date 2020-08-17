Atlanta United at Orlando rescheduled to Sept. 5

Atlanta United’s game at Orlando has been rescheduled to be played at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at Exploria Stadium.
The game will be broadcast on FOX.
It was originally scheduled to be played Sept. 6 in Orlando.
Atlanta United is 2-3-0 this season.
Atlanta United’s revised schedule
Aug. 22 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 26 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Aug. 29 vs. Orlando, 3:30 p.m. (Univision)
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)