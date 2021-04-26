Atlanta United again tries to get past quarterfinals of Champions League

Home form. This will be the first time in its Champions League history that Atlanta United will host the first leg. In the previous five series, it has always been the visitor for the first leg.

If Atlanta United can continue its home from in the tournament, it will put itself in a good position to advance. Atlanta United is 5-0-0 at home in the Champions League because it has outscored its competitors 10-0. The return leg will be played at Philadelphia on May 4.

Quality Union. While Philadelphia may not be as good as Las Aguilas or Rayados, it is a quality club.

After winning the Supporters’ Shield last season to qualify for the tournament, it dispatched Costa Rican powerhouse Saprissa by an aggregate score of 5-0.

The Union haven’t been as successful its first two MLS games, going 0-1-1 with one goal scored and two allowed.

Heinze said Philadelphia likes to flood the mid-channels with players, which helps them maintain possession. The team will also likely use two strikers in a 4-3-1-2 formation. A way to counteract two strikers is to play three centerbacks but Heinze has yet to employ that in a traditional sense. Sometimes, defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa will drop between Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes but Sosa isn’t a centerback.

Short rest. Both teams will be playing on Tuesday on just three days rest. Atlanta United manager Gabriel Heinze said will rely more on what he sees from his players during Monday’s late training session, and what they tell him, than on data supplied by the team’s sports’ scientists when picking Tuesday’s squad.

Who will make the team. Two players who won’t be available for selection are fullback Brooks Lennon, who left Saturday’s 3-1 win against Chicago at halftime because of a head injury, and midfielder Matheus Rossetto, who is completing quarantine after returning from Brazil.

Heinze has said he doesn’t like to rotate players, which is why the starting 11 against Chicago was the same as the one against Orlando in Week 1. So, if Heinze breaks form and does select new starters, the team should have some fresh legs available.

Striker Josef Martinez played just 23 minutes against Chicago. Franco Ibarra played just three minutes and Erik Lopez two.

A big question is will centerback Alan Franco make his debut? Heinze said the Designated Player needs to play but he will select the players he thinks will help the team. Atlanta United has allowed just one goal in four games across all competitions this season.

