Atlanta United acquires Gutman from Cincinnati

Atlanta United acquired Andrew Gutman, formerly of Cincinnati, with the top pick in Thursday’s Re-Entry Draft.
Gutman, 24, is a left fullback. He likely will back up George Bello at that position.
Gutman is native of Indiana. He made 29 appearances, including 20 starts, for Cincinnati. He remains on loan from Celtic, which he signed with in January 2019. It’s unclear if that status has changed.
Gutman was named the best college soccer player in 2018 while at Indiana. In four years, he scored 20 goals with 17 assists for the Hoosiers.
Atlanta United moved up to No. 1 in the Re-Entry Draft from No. 4 in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money and its No. 4 pick.
Atlanta United thus far has traded Jon Gallagher to Austin FC for as much as $225,000 in General Allocation Money, traded $175,000 to Nashville for an International roster slot and acquired Gutman in exchange for $75,000.