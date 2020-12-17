X

Atlanta United acquires Gutman from Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (26) heads the ball in front FC Cincinnati defender Andrew Gutman (96) during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Inter Miami CF Stadium on Sunday, November 8, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (David Santiago/Miami Herald/TNS)
Credit: TNS

Atlanta United | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United acquired Andrew Gutman, formerly of Cincinnati, with the top pick in Thursday’s Re-Entry Draft.

Gutman, 24, is a left fullback. He likely will back up George Bello at that position.

Gutman is native of Indiana. He made 29 appearances, including 20 starts, for Cincinnati. He remains on loan from Celtic, which he signed with in January 2019. It’s unclear if that status has changed.

Gutman was named the best college soccer player in 2018 while at Indiana. In four years, he scored 20 goals with 17 assists for the Hoosiers.

Atlanta United moved up to No. 1 in the Re-Entry Draft from No. 4 in exchange for $75,000 in General Allocation Money and its No. 4 pick.

Atlanta United thus far has traded Jon Gallagher to Austin FC for as much as $225,000 in General Allocation Money, traded $175,000 to Nashville for an International roster slot and acquired Gutman in exchange for $75,000.

