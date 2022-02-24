A look at Atlanta United’s roster

Age: 20

Nationality: Argentina

Last season: He scored 24 goals in 100 appearances for his previous teams, Velez Sarsfeld in Argentina.

Stat to know: Velez was plus-15 in goals scored last season when he played.

This season: Quick, a good dribbler, passer and shooter. Everything is there. He likes to arrive late into the penalty box, which can make him hard to track by defenders and gives the team another option for crosses or passes.

Osvaldo Alonso

No.: 16

Position: Defensive midfielder

Age: 36

Nationality: Cuba

Last season: One goal and one assist in 24 appearances for Minnesota United.

Stat to know: Average 2.35 tackles per 90 minutes last season.

This season: Signed as a free agent, he is expected to compete for a starting spot, or to come off the bench to help the team secure points late in games. He started most of the exhibition games, which may have been a result of Santiago Sosa’s injury. He played well.

Luiz Araujo

No.: 19

Position: Right winger/striker

Age: 25

Nationality: Brazil

Last season: Four goals and four assists in 15 appearances.

Stat to know: Attempted 61 dribbles last season, third-most on the team, despite playing in just 15 games.

This season: He has the potential and talent to develop into an MLS MVP. Expect double-digit goals and assists and a whole lot of highlights with his dribbling. He needs to get teammates more involved when he has the ball. A tenacious defender when pressing, as well.

Alan Franco

No.: 6

Position: Centerback

Age: 25

Nationality: Argentina

Last season: Two goals in 25 appearances.

Stat to know: His 40 tackles were second-most on the team last season.

This season: He likely will start alongside Miles Robinson in the center of the defense, other than in the first game. He can’t participate because of a red card that he picked up in last year’s playoff game. After a mistake-filled start, he came on strong toward the end of last season as he became acclimated to the league and his teammates.

Andrew Gutman

No.: 15

Position: Left fullback

Age: 25

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Two goals and two assists in 22 appearances with the Red Bulls.

Stat to know:

This season: With George Bello sold, Gutman likely will become the starter. A tireless runner up and down the wing, expect at least five assists.

Brad Guzan

No.: 1

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 37

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Ten shutouts in 29 appearances.

Stat to know: He saved Atlanta United from allowing at least three more goals last season, according to the stat post-shot expected goals minus goals allowed.

This season: The clear starter and remains one of the top five best goalkeepers in MLS.

Franco Ibarra

No.: 14

Position: Defensive midfield

Age: 20

Nationality: Argentina

Last season: Sixteen appearances.

Stat to know: Twenty-one of his 36 tackles came in the defensive third of the field.

This season: With the addition of Alonso, Ibarra likely will become a spot starter and late-game enforcer while he continues to learn the position.

Brooks Lennon

No.: 11

Position: Right fullback

Age: 24

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Two goals and six assists in 32 appearances.

Stat to know: He led the team last season in expected assists (0.24 per 90 minutes).

This season: With a healthy Josef Martinez, expect Lennon to reach at least 10 assists if he starts another 32 games.

Josef Martinez

No.: 7

Position: Striker

Age: 28

Nationality: Venezuela.

Last season: Twelve goals and one assist in 24 appearances.

Stat to know: Led the team in expected goals (0.55 per 90 minutes).

This season: Martinez didn’t look quite right this season but has looked sharp in the preseason. Expect at least 18 goals and the potential to be an MVP if he can get service in the box.

Marcelino Moreno

No.: 10

Position: Midfielder

Age: 27

Nationality: Argentina

Last season: Nine goals and five assists in 32 appearances.

Stat to know: Second on the team behind Lennon in key passes (69).

This season: Most effective as an attacking midfielder, his role may be determined by how manager Gonzalo Pineda decides to use Almada. He’s not as effective as a winger.

-

Miles Robinson

No.: 12

Position: Centerback

Age: 24

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: One goal and one assist in 26 appearances. Finished top-five in Defender of the Year voting and was named to MLS Best XI.

Stat to know: Led the team in tackles (24) in the field’s middle third.

This season: Expect another Best XI performance, interest from clubs in Europe, and making the U.S. World Cup roster.

-

Matheus Rossetto

No.: 9

Position: Central midfielder

Age: 25

Nationality: Brazil

Last season: Twenty-one appearances last season.

Stat to know: Led the regular starters on the team in completed pass percentage (91.7).

This season: A steady, if not statistically impactful, performer in the midfield. Pineda wants him to be more aggressive with his passing.

-

Santiago Sosa

No.: 5

Position: Defensive midfielder

Age: 22

Nationality: Argentina

Last season: Twenty-five starts in first extended playing time as a professional.

Stat to know: Led the team in completed passes (140) in the opponent’s defensive third.

This season: He showed flashes of his potential last season, but needs to be more aggressive with his passes and more aware on defense. Those come with experience.

-

In the gameday 18s

George Campbell

No.: 32

Position: Centerback

Age: 20

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: One goal in 15 appearances.

This season: Has the talent and potential to be a starter, but likely will be a player to come off the bench to defend leads.

-

Machop Chol

No.: 30

Position: Winger

Age: 23

Nationality: South Sudan

Last season: One assist in nine appearances.

This season: Likely will earn most of his minutes with Atlanta United 2 with occasional appearances for the first team.

-

Jackson Conway

No.: 36

Position: Striker

Age: 20

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: One goal in eight appearances.

This season: Will back up Josef Martinez and likely will earn most minutes with Atlanta United 2.

-

Alex de John

No.: 3

Position: Centerback

Age: 30

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Four appearances last season.

This season: Depth piece at position.

-

Dom Dwyer

No.: TBD

Position: Striker

Age: 31

Nationality: England, though has been capped by the U.S.

Last season: One assist in 14 appearances for Toronto.

This season: He will back up Martinez and often will be used in the final minutes of games.

-

Ronald Hernandez

No.: 2

Position: Right fullback

Age: 24

Nationality: Venezuela

Last season: One goal in 13 appearances.

This season: Will challenge Brooks Lennon for the starting spot at right fullback.

-

Emerson Hyndman

No.: 20

Position: Central midfield

Age: 25

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: One goal in seven appearances. His season ended prematurely because of a torn ACL sustained during training.

This season: Hyndman could become the pass-and-move attacking midfielder, or a central midfielder. Much depends upon Thiago Almada and Marcelino Moreno.

-

Jake Mulraney

No.: 23

Position: Winger

Age: 25

Nationality: Ireland

Last season: One goal and three assists in 22 appearances.

This season: Could become the starter at left wing or as an attacking midfielder. He has speed, hits a good cross and can beat defenders one on one.

-

Amar Sejdic

No.: 13

Position: Central midfielder

Age: 25

Nationality: Germany

Last season: Ten appearances, including five starts.

This season: Expect a spot start and role off the bench, similar to how Kevin Kratz was used.

-

Bobby Shuttleworth

No.: 18

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 34

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Twenty-three starts for Chicago.

This season: He will back up Guzan, with possible starts in U.S. Open Cup games.

-

Caleb Wiley

No.: 26

Position: Left fullback

Age: 17

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Twenty-two appearances, all starts for Atlanta United 2.

This season: Already physically ready, he will challenge Gutman for minutes with the first team.

-

Tyler Wolff

No.: 28

Position: Midfielder

Age: 19

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Nine appearances with six goals for Atlanta United 2, and seven appearances for Atlanta United.

This season: He started the first three preseason games and could become a spot starter for the first team. Just needs minutes and experience.

-

Spot minutes

Mikey Ambrose

No.: 33

Position: Left fullback

Age: 28

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Four appearances.

This season: Likely will back up Andrew Gutman and Caleb Wiley.

-

Dylan Castanheira

No.: 24

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 26

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Two appearances with the San Diego Loyal.

This season: Third-choice goalkeeper behind Brad Guzan and Bobby Shuttleworth.

-

Efrain Morales

No.: 35

Position: Defensive midfielder

Age: 17

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Six appearances with Atlanta United 2, no appearances with first team.

This season: Likely will spend season with Academy or Atlanta United 2.

-

Bryce Washington

No.: 27

Position: Centerback

Age: 23

Nationality: U.S.

Last season: Twenty-one appearances, all starts, for Atlanta United 2.

This season: Likely will spend the season on-loan with Atlanta United 2.

-

