Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Orlando

August 29, 2020 Atlanta - Orlando City forward Nani (17) makes a shot against Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) on goal during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Orlando City won 3-1 over the Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC