Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Orlando

August 29, 2020 Atlanta - Orlando City forward Nani (17) makes a shot against Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson (12) on goal during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Orlando City won 3-1 over the Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Orlando Sentinel’s Julia Poe is the guest

In this episode of the award-eligible Southern Fried Soccer podcast, host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Julia Poe (@jpoe24601) of the Orlando Sentinel to discuss Atlanta United’s MLS game at Orlando City on Saturday.

They discuss Oscar Pareja, Nani, Chris Mueller, Pedro Gallese and how much Orlando City’s supporters are reveling in Atlanta United’s misery this season.

Atlanta United coming games

Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)

