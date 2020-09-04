Southern Fried Soccer: Previewing Atlanta United vs. Orlando

In this episode of the award-eligible Southern Fried Soccer podcast, host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) is joined by Julia Poe (@jpoe24601) of the Orlando Sentinel to discuss Atlanta United’s MLS game at Orlando City on Saturday.
They discuss Oscar Pareja, Nani, Chris Mueller, Pedro Gallese and how much Orlando City’s supporters are reveling in Atlanta United’s misery this season.
Atlanta United coming games
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
