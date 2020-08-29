Southern Fried Soccer: Orlando 3, Atlanta United 1

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) and guest Jason Longshore (@Longshoe) of SoccerDownHere.Net and 92.9FM discuss Atlanta United’s 3-1 loss against Orlando on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Atlanta United coming games
Sept. 2 vs. Miami, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sept. 5 at Orlando, 8 p.m. (Fox)
Sept. 9 at Miami, 8 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
Sept. 12 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. (Fox Sports South)
