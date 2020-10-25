X

Southern Fried Soccer: D.C. United 2, Atlanta United 1

October 24, 2020 Atlanta - Atlanta United's midfielder Ezequiel Barco (8) reacts after he fouled D.C. United's defender Chris Odoi-Atsem (3) during the first half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 24, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United Blog | 17 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore analyze Atlanta United’s 2-1 loss against D.C. United on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

