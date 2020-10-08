X

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United 0, Orlando City 0

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore discuss Atlanta United’s 0-0 draw with Orlando on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United upcoming games

Saturday vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

