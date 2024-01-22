Setting Atlanta United’s depth chart

“We want to create some robustness and some foundation for the team in preparation for a very demanding 2024 with many expectations, so we just want to create the foundation,” Pineda said last week

Here is a prediction for Atlanta United’s depth chart, not including those players who I think will go on loan to Atlanta United 2 for the season:

Credit: Doug Roberson Credit: Doug Roberson

It is a strong 11, arguably the strongest among all non-Miami MLS teams.

The lineup changes included Stian Gregersen for Miles Robinson and Bartosz Slisz for Matheus Rossetto. Gregersen and Slisz were brought in as transfers from France and Poland.

Players that will predictably go on loan to Atlanta United 2 are Luke Brennan, Erik Centeno, Efrain Morales and Adyn Torres.

It is difficult to argue with 10 of the 11 predicted starters. Giakoumakis was named MLS Newcomer of the Year last season after scoring 17 goals. Almada was named MLS Young Player of the Year after scoring 11 goals with 19 assists. Lobjanidze and Silva combined for five goals and seven assists in 19 appearances. Slisz was signed to work with Muyumba to cover ground when the front four and the fullbacks are attacking up the field. Gregersen was signed to replace Robinson, whose ability to read the game and athleticism made him a very good defender.

The most-watched competition will be in goal, where Josh Cohen was signed to compete with Guzan.

“We’ve been clear with him and Brad about that,” Bocanegra said. “And we need someone to come in and compete for the number one and we think Josh has that ability.”

The team will play five preseason matches before it takes on Columbus, the defending MLS Cup winner.

Typically, the matches are set up to slowly get the first-team players up to 90 minutes. The first preseason match will be on Saturday in Birmingham. Expect the first-teamers to play about 30 minutes. That block of minutes will be increased as the preseason unfolds.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.