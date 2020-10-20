Predicting the last spots in the MLS East playoff race

With four playoff spots clinched in the MLS Eastern Conference, and three more seemingly out of Atlanta United’s reach because of the gap in points, there are three spots available with six teams competing.
I took a look a the playoff race last week when I thought there were seven teams competing. Let’s revisit my predictions and take a fresh look at what remains to be played with my predictions from last week in parenthesis and the actual results also included:
8. Montreal, 23 points
Points per game: 1.21
Goal difference: -7
Home record: 4-6-1
Away record: 3-4-1
Remaining games: vs. New England (W; 3-2 loss), vs. Miami (W; 2-1 win), at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)
Montreal will finish with: 28 points.
-
9. Nashville, 21 points
Points per game: 1.24
Goal difference: -2
Home record: 3-1-3
Away record: 2-5-3
Remaining games: at Houston (D; 3-1 win), vs. Dallas (D), vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)
Nashville will finish with: 27 points.
-
10. Chicago, 20 points
Points per game: 1.11
Goal difference: -4
Home record: 5-3-2
Away record: 0-5-3
Remaining games: at Minnesota (L; ppd), vs. Sporting KC (L; 2-2 draw), vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), vs. NYCFC (D)
Chicago will finish with: 24 points
-
-
11. Atlanta United, 19 points
Points per game: 1
Goal difference: -4
Home record: 3-6-2
Away record: 2-4-2
Remaining games: at Miami (L; 1-1 draw), at Toronto (L; 1-0 loss), vs. D.C. United (W), at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)
Atlanta United will finish with: 25 points
-
12. Miami, 18 points
Points per game: 0.95
Goal difference: -10
Home record: 3-3-2
Away record: 2-8-1
Remaining games: vs. Atlanta (W; 1-1 draw), at Montreal (L; 2-1 loss), vs. Orlando (D), at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)
Miami will finish with: 22 points
-
13. Cincinnati, 16 points
Points per game: 0.84
Goal difference: -19
Home record: 2-3-4
Away record: 2-8-0
Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L; 2-1 win), vs. D.C. United (W; ;2-1 loss), vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)
Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points
-
Predictions for Eastern Conference Standings (eighth through 13th)
8. Montreal (28 points)
9. Nashville (27)
10. Atlanta United (25)
--
11. Chicago (24)
12. Miami (22)
13. Cincinnati (17)
-
In last week’s analysis, I predicted that Atlanta United and Miami would finish tied on points in 10th.
The draw in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., broke that tie.