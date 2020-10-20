Predicting the last spots in the MLS East playoff race

Away record: 3-4-1

Remaining games: vs. New England (W; 3-2 loss), vs. Miami (W; 2-1 win), at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)

Montreal will finish with: 28 points.

-

9. Nashville, 21 points

Points per game: 1.24

Goal difference: -2

Home record: 3-1-3

Away record: 2-5-3

Remaining games: at Houston (D; 3-1 win), vs. Dallas (D), vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)

Nashville will finish with: 27 points.

-

10. Chicago, 20 points

Points per game: 1.11

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 5-3-2

Away record: 0-5-3

Remaining games: at Minnesota (L; ppd), vs. Sporting KC (L; 2-2 draw), vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), vs. NYCFC (D)

Chicago will finish with: 24 points

-

-

11. Atlanta United, 19 points

Points per game: 1

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 3-6-2

Away record: 2-4-2

Remaining games: at Miami (L; 1-1 draw), at Toronto (L; 1-0 loss), vs. D.C. United (W), at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)

Atlanta United will finish with: 25 points

-

12. Miami, 18 points

Points per game: 0.95

Goal difference: -10

Home record: 3-3-2

Away record: 2-8-1

Remaining games: vs. Atlanta (W; 1-1 draw), at Montreal (L; 2-1 loss), vs. Orlando (D), at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)

Miami will finish with: 22 points

-

13. Cincinnati, 16 points

Points per game: 0.84

Goal difference: -19

Home record: 2-3-4

Away record: 2-8-0

Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L; 2-1 win), vs. D.C. United (W; ;2-1 loss), vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)

Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points

-

Predictions for Eastern Conference Standings (eighth through 13th)

8. Montreal (28 points)

9. Nashville (27)

10. Atlanta United (25)

--

11. Chicago (24)

12. Miami (22)

13. Cincinnati (17)

-

In last week’s analysis, I predicted that Atlanta United and Miami would finish tied on points in 10th.

The draw in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., broke that tie.