Looking at the playoff race in MLS East

Goal difference: -1

Home record: 3-4-0

Away record: 4-4-2

Remaining games: at Toronto (L), vs. Orlando (D), at Chicago (L), vs. New England (W), at NYCFC (L), vs. Toronto (L).

Red Bulls will finish with: 27 points.

-

Montreal, 20 points

Points per game: 1.18

Goal difference: -7

Home record: 3-5-1

Away record: 3-4-1

Remaining games: vs. New England (W), vs. Miami (W), at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)

Montreal will finish with: 30 points.

-

Chicago, 19 points

Points per game: 1.12

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 5-3-1

Away record: 0-5-3

Remaining games: at Minnesota (L), vs. Sporting KC (L), vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), vs. NYCFC (D)

Chicago will finish with: 23 points

-

Atlanta United, 18 points

Points per game: 1.06

Goal difference: -3

Home record: 3-6-2

Away record: 2-3-1

Remaining games: at Miami (L), at Toronto (L), vs. D.C. United (W), at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)

Atlanta United will finish with: 24 points

-

Nashville, 18 points

Points per game: 1.13

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 3-1-3

Away record: 1-5-3

Remaining games: at Houston (D), vs. Dallas (D), vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)

Nashville will finish with: 25 points.

-

Miami, 17 points

Points per game: 1.0

Goal difference: -9

Home record: 3-3-1

Away record: 2-7-1

Remaining games: vs. Atlanta (W), at Montreal (L), vs. Orlando (D), at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)

Miami will finish with: 24 points

-

Cincinnati, 13 points

Points per game: 0.76

Goal difference: -19

Home record: 1-2-4

Away record: 2-8-0

Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L), vs. D.C. United (W), vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)

Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points

-

Eastern Standings (seventh through 13th)

7. Montreal (30 points)

8. Red Bulls (27)

9. Nashville (25)

10. Atlanta United (24)

----

11. Miami (24)

12. Chicago (23)

13. Cincinnati (17)

You’ll notice that Atlanta United and Miami are tied on points.

The first tiebreaker is the number of wins. The teams will tie (7).

The next tiebreaker is goal differential. Atlanta United will win that tie-breaker.