X

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. D.C. United

The sunsets as Atlanta United defends their goal against Miami in the first half of an MLS match Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United (4-8-2) will play at D.C. United (2-7-5) on Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southeast. It kicks off at 7 p.m.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the MLS game:

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Centerback Franco Escobar

Centerback Fernando Meza

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz

Midfielder Eric Remedi

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Midfielder Jon Gallagher

Midfielder Jake Mulraney

Striker Adam Jahn

Atlanta United coming games

Saturday at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS

Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

