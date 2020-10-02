Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. D.C. United

Atlanta United (4-8-2) will play at D.C. United (2-7-5) on Saturday. The game will be televised on Fox Sports Southeast. It kicks off at 7 p.m.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) predicts Atlanta United’s starting 11 for the MLS game:
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Centerback Franco Escobar
Centerback Fernando Meza
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Jeff Larentowicz
Midfielder Eric Remedi
Midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Midfielder Jon Gallagher
Midfielder Jake Mulraney
Striker Adam Jahn
Atlanta United coming games
Saturday at D.C. United (2-5-5), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 7 vs. Orlando (6-2-4), 7 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 10 vs. New York Red Bulls (4-6-2), 6 p.m., FSS
Oct. 14 at Miami (3-7-2), 8 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 18 at Toronto (6-2-4) in Hartford, Conn., 7:30 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE
Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1
Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE
Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE
