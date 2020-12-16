X

Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Club America

Atlanta United played Orlando in central Florida on Wednesday. (MLS)
Atlanta United played Orlando in central Florida on Wednesday. (MLS)

Credit: MLS

Credit: MLS

Atlanta United Blog | 1 hour ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a crack predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 for tonight’s game against Club America in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and can be seen on FS2 and TUDN.

The team is without Brooks Lennon, Mo Adams, Alec Kann and Anton Walkes. Additionally, Marcelino Moreno and Jurgen Damm have small injuries that may prevent them from playing.

Not good.

Here we go:

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan.

Right fullback: Franco Escobar.

Centerback: Miles Robinson.

Centerback: Fernando Meza.

Left fullback: George Bello.

Defensive midfielder: Eric Remedi.

Center midfielder: Emerson Hyndman.

Left midfielder: Ezequiel Barco.

Right midfielder: Erik Lopez.

Striker: Adam Jahn.

Striker: Erick Torres.

xx

xx

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday vs. Club America in second leg of Champions League quarterfinals. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg

Southern Fried Soccer Podcasts

Can be found on Apple, iTunes and Spreaker

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at droberson@ajc.com

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.