Predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 vs. Club America

Doug Roberson of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution takes a crack predicting Atlanta United’s starting 11 for tonight’s game against Club America in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal series. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg.
The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and can be seen on FS2 and TUDN.
The team is without Brooks Lennon, Mo Adams, Alec Kann and Anton Walkes. Additionally, Marcelino Moreno and Jurgen Damm have small injuries that may prevent them from playing.
Not good.
Here we go:
Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan.
Right fullback: Franco Escobar.
Centerback: Miles Robinson.
Centerback: Fernando Meza.
Left fullback: George Bello.
Defensive midfielder: Eric Remedi.
Center midfielder: Emerson Hyndman.
Left midfielder: Ezequiel Barco.
Right midfielder: Erik Lopez.
Striker: Adam Jahn.
Striker: Erick Torres.
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday vs. Club America in second leg of Champions League quarterfinals. Atlanta United trails 3-0 after the first leg
―
