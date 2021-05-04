Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Philadelphia

Atlanta United will continue its Champions League season at Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast by FS1.
The Five Stripes carry a 3-0 deficit into the game.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts the starting 11 that manager Gabriel Heinze will select.
It must be offensive-minded because it needs to make up those goals. It’s an immense challenge because Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm aren’t available after leaving Saturday’s 2-1 loss to New England with muscle issues.
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.
Right fullback Brooks Lennon.
Centerback Anton Walkes.
Centerback Miles Robinson.
Left fullback George Bello
Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa
Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman
Left wing Jake Mulraney
Right wing Erik Lopez
Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno, who will shift centrally from the wing.
Striker Josef Martinez