ajc logo
X

Predicting Atlanta United’s 11 vs. Philadelphia

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez works against Philadelphia Union defenders in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez works against Philadelphia Union defenders in a CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal match on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Atlanta. Philadelphia won 3-0. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United Blog | 22 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta United will continue its Champions League season at Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The game will be broadcast by FS1.

The Five Stripes carry a 3-0 deficit into the game.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson predicts the starting 11 that manager Gabriel Heinze will select.

It must be offensive-minded because it needs to make up those goals. It’s an immense challenge because Ezequiel Barco and Jurgen Damm aren’t available after leaving Saturday’s 2-1 loss to New England with muscle issues.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Right fullback Brooks Lennon.

Centerback Anton Walkes.

Centerback Miles Robinson.

Left fullback George Bello

Defensive midfielder Santiago Sosa

Central midfielder Emerson Hyndman

Left wing Jake Mulraney

Right wing Erik Lopez

Attacking midfielder Marcelino Moreno, who will shift centrally from the wing.

Striker Josef Martinez

About the Author

ajc.com

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top