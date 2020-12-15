Interesting free agents for Atlanta United

MLS teams can begin signing free agents on Wednesday.
In a change from previous years, teams can sign as many free agents as they want.
Atlanta United has had success signing free agents, a group that included Michael Parkhurst, Jeff Larentowicz, Brek Shea and Sal Zizzo.
It’s unlikely the team is going to find a starter from this year’s group, mostly because most of the positions are manned by quality players. But the team needs depth at centerback, left fullback/wingback, center mid and striker.
It seems more likely that Homegrown signings Tyler Wolff and Jackson Conway will get most of their playing time next season with Atlanta United 2.
Here are some possible candidates for Atlanta United for the 2021 MLS season:
Mikey Ambrose
Age: 27
Position: Left fullback.
Previous team: Inter Miami.
Ambrose played for Atlanta United from 2017-19, making 20 appearances. He would provide good support for George Bello. He’s known to be a good teammate on the training field and in the locker room. Plus, he likely wouldn’t command a high salary.
Matt Besler
Age: 33
Position: Centerback.
Previous team: Sporting KC.
Besler could be Michael Parkhurst 2.0 for Atlanta United. He made 294 appearances for Sporting KC. He’s intelligent and typically positions himself well. He’s a good passer. He’s a good teammate. He may command too much of a salary for Atlanta United and may not want to come in as what would likely be as a reserve.
Warren Creavalle
Age: 30
Position: Defensive midfielder, central midfielder or right fullback
Previous team: Philadelphia.
He’s an MLS vet with 164 appearances for three teams. He’s from Acworth (not that Atlanta United has shown much of a preference for signing locals). He can play any of three positions. He’s played on good teams and bad teams, so he likely knows how to try to win games or see them out. He would be a solid depth piece.
Bradley Wright-Phillips
Age: 35.
Position: Striker.
Previous team: LAFC.
Atlanta United needs a back-up striker to compete with Adam Jahn. They don’t get much better than Wright-Phillips, who has 116 goals in 213 appearances for New York Red Bulls and LAFC.
Would he be satisfied being a back-up? Likely.
Would his salary demands be too high for Atlanta United? Likely.
Still, would be a great signing.