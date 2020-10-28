Breaking down what’s left of the MLS East playoff race

With four playoff spots clinched in the MLS Eastern Conference, and three more seemingly out of Atlanta United’s reach because of the gap in points, there are three spots available with seven teams competing.
For the third time in three weeks, let’s take a fresh look at what remains to be played with my predictions on the outcomes of the games:
8. Nashville, 25 points
Points per game: 1.32
Goal difference: 1
Home record: 4-1-4
Away record: 2-5-3
Remaining games: vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)
Nashville will finish with: 28 points.
-
9. Montreal, 23 points
Points per game: 1.15
Goal difference: -9
Home record: 4-6-1
Away record: 3-5-1
Remaining games: at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)
Montreal will finish with: 27 points.
-
10. Miami, 21 points
Points per game: 1.05
Goal difference: -9
Home record: 4-3-2
Away record: 2-8-1
Remaining games: at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)
Miami will finish with: 24 points
-
11. Chicago, 21 points
Points per game: 1.11
Goal difference: -4
Home record: 5-3-3
Away record: 0-5-3
Remaining games: vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), at Minnesota (L), vs. NYCFC (D)
Chicago will finish with: 25 points
-
12. Atlanta United, 19 points
Points per game: 0.95
Goal difference: -5
Home record: 3-7-2
Away record: 2-4-2
Remaining games: at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)
Atlanta United will finish with: 22 points
-
13. D.C. United, 18 points
Points per game: 0.9
Goal difference: -15.
Home record: 1-5-4
Away record: 3-5-2
Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L), at New England (L), vs. Montreal (L)
D.C. United will finish with: 18 points
-
13. Cincinnati, 16 points
Points per game: 0.8
Goal difference: -20
Home record: 2-4-4
Away record: 2-8-0
Remaining games: vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)
Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points
-
Predictions for Eastern Conference Standings (eighth through 13th)
8. Nashville (28 points)
9. Montreal (27)
10. Chicago (25)
--
11. Miami (24)
12. Atlanta United (22)
13. D.C. United (18)
14. Cincinnati (17)