Breaking down what’s left of the MLS East playoff race

October 24, 2020 Atlanta - Atlanta United fans cheer for the team during the second half in a MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, October 24, 2020. D.C. United won 2-1 over the Atlanta United. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United Blog | 47 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Atlanta United drops out of the playoff picture

With four playoff spots clinched in the MLS Eastern Conference, and three more seemingly out of Atlanta United’s reach because of the gap in points, there are three spots available with seven teams competing.

For the third time in three weeks, let’s take a fresh look at what remains to be played with my predictions on the outcomes of the games:

8. Nashville, 25 points

Points per game: 1.32

Goal difference: 1

Home record: 4-1-4

Away record: 2-5-3

Remaining games: vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)

Nashville will finish with: 28 points.

9. Montreal, 23 points

Points per game: 1.15

Goal difference: -9

Home record: 4-6-1

Away record: 3-5-1

Remaining games: at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)

Montreal will finish with: 27 points.

10. Miami, 21 points

Points per game: 1.05

Goal difference: -9

Home record: 4-3-2

Away record: 2-8-1

Remaining games: at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)

Miami will finish with: 24 points

11. Chicago, 21 points

Points per game: 1.11

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 5-3-3

Away record: 0-5-3

Remaining games: vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), at Minnesota (L), vs. NYCFC (D)

Chicago will finish with: 25 points

12. Atlanta United, 19 points

Points per game: 0.95

Goal difference: -5

Home record: 3-7-2

Away record: 2-4-2

Remaining games: at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)

Atlanta United will finish with: 22 points

13. D.C. United, 18 points

Points per game: 0.9

Goal difference: -15.

Home record: 1-5-4

Away record: 3-5-2

Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L), at New England (L), vs. Montreal (L)

D.C. United will finish with: 18 points

13. Cincinnati, 16 points

Points per game: 0.8

Goal difference: -20

Home record: 2-4-4

Away record: 2-8-0

Remaining games: vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)

Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points

Predictions for Eastern Conference Standings (eighth through 13th)

8. Nashville (28 points)

9. Montreal (27)

10. Chicago (25)

11. Miami (24)

12. Atlanta United (22)

13. D.C. United (18)

14. Cincinnati (17)

