Breaking down what’s left of the MLS East playoff race

Away record: 2-5-3

Remaining games: vs. New England (L), at Montreal (D), vs. Chicago (W), vs. Dallas (D), at Orlando (L)

Nashville will finish with: 28 points.

-

9. Montreal, 23 points

Points per game: 1.15

Goal difference: -9

Home record: 4-6-1

Away record: 3-5-1

Remaining games: at NYCFC (L), vs. Nashville (D), vs. Orlando (D), at D.C. United (W)

Montreal will finish with: 27 points.

-

10. Miami, 21 points

Points per game: 1.05

Goal difference: -9

Home record: 4-3-2

Away record: 2-8-1

Remaining games: at Dallas (L), at Toronto (L), at Cincinnati (W)

Miami will finish with: 24 points

-

11. Chicago, 21 points

Points per game: 1.11

Goal difference: -4

Home record: 5-3-3

Away record: 0-5-3

Remaining games: vs. Red Bulls (W), at Philadelphia (L), at Nashville (L), at Minnesota (L), vs. NYCFC (D)

Chicago will finish with: 25 points

-

12. Atlanta United, 19 points

Points per game: 0.95

Goal difference: -5

Home record: 3-7-2

Away record: 2-4-2

Remaining games: at Orlando (L), vs. Cincinnati (W), at Columbus (L)

Atlanta United will finish with: 22 points

-

13. D.C. United, 18 points

Points per game: 0.9

Goal difference: -15.

Home record: 1-5-4

Away record: 3-5-2

Remaining games: vs. Columbus (L), at New England (L), vs. Montreal (L)

D.C. United will finish with: 18 points

-

13. Cincinnati, 16 points

Points per game: 0.8

Goal difference: -20

Home record: 2-4-4

Away record: 2-8-0

Remaining games: vs. Minnesota (D), vs. Sporting KC (L), at Atlanta United (L), at Miami (L)

Cincinnati will finish with: 17 points

-

Predictions for Eastern Conference Standings (eighth through 13th)

8. Nashville (28 points)

9. Montreal (27)

10. Chicago (25)

--

11. Miami (24)

12. Atlanta United (22)

13. D.C. United (18)

14. Cincinnati (17)