Brandon Vazquez vs. Atlanta United’s centerbacks a fun matchup

Atlanta United’s centerbacks will face arguably the best in-form striker in MLS on Saturday and he’s a player they know well: Brandon Vazquez.
Vazquez was an Atlanta United player from December 2016 until he was acquired by Nashville in the 2019 MLS expansion draft, and then immediately traded to Cincinnati. After a slow start in which he scored six goals in 50 appearances for the Ohio-based team, Vazquez has five goals, an assist and one penalty won in six appearances this season. He’s being mentioned as a candidate to be called into the U.S. men’s national team.
Atlanta United supporters shouldn’t be surprised. Vazquez’s speed, strength and movement were responsible for the team’s advancement through the early rounds of the U.S. Open Cup in 2019, which it eventually won. What Vazquez couldn’t get at Atlanta United was consistent playing time because the team had Josef Martinez.
First-year Cincinnati manager Pat Noonan has seemed to realize what Vazquez’s previous managers couldn’t: He’s a handful.
Now Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, George Campbell and Alan Franco will get a chance to get reacquainted with Vazquez on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“I think we all do well with bigger players in terms of his physicality; I don’t think that’s something we have talked that much about, or worried about, but you know, he’s a good player in form, and he’s scoring goals, but then we all know him well,” Campbell said Tuesday. “I think it’ll be a good challenge.”
Cincinnati typically plays with two strikers, the other being Dom Badji, with Luciano Acosta as the attacking midfielder.
If Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda follows the same plan he used Sunday against Charlotte, which also played with two strikers in Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss, he will go with three centerbacks Saturday.
When Vazquez gets the ball, he typically attacks. He averages three fouls drawn per game. He is in the 95th percentile in MLS in carries into the penalty box and in the 85th percentile in carries into the opponent’s defensive third. He typically has to work to get the ball; he’s in the bottom 5 percentile in terms of passes received, which makes his goal-scoring total that much more impressive, and in the 85th percentile of aerial duels won and tackles won.
Each of Atlanta United’s centerbacks are as big as Vazquez, who may be the biggest striker in MLS. It will be fascinating to watch the matchup.
