Trae Young scores 41 as Hawks beat Wizards in technical-filled game

1. The Wizards’ league-worst record (3-12) doesn’t tell the full story — but their season has been messy so far, and this was a continuation of that (they were charged with six technical fouls, with both Robin Lopez and Russell Westbrook ejected after their second technical). Over the past few weeks, the Wizards have had several games postponed because they had too many players in health and safety protocols and not enough bodies to play, stemming from a slew of positive COVID-19 tests. For this game, they got Davis Bertans, Rui Hachimura and Moe Wagner back, but Deni Avdija, Ish Smith and Troy Brown Jr. were still in protocols and unavailable to play. They looked like a frustrated team that hasn’t been able to play together much. The Hawks added three technical fouls of their own (two on Rajon Rondo, who was ejected, and one on John Collins).

2. With the Wizards out-of-whack, this game looked like it was over in the third quarter as the Hawks’ lead at one point stretched to 23. It seemed the Wizards might make it interesting when they cut the deficit to 10, 102-92, with about five minutes to play in the fourth, but that was the closest they came to a comeback as Trae Young scored 10 straight points for the Hawks to put the game out of reach. Young scored a game-high 41 points overall (10-18 field goals, 5-9 from 3, 16-17 free throws) and 18 points in the fourth quarter alone. “Thankful for Trae, his composure, and his ability to finish the game,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said. “As ugly as the game was, as wild as the game was, we got the win and Trae really closed us out down the stretch, when we needed it, to be what it should have been, just a solid win.” John Collins added 17 points and eight rebounds, and Clint Capela had 13 points and 14 rebounds.