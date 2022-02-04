Trae Young goes off, Hawks end Suns’ 11-game winning streak

2. Young (shoulder) was a game-time decision. One never would’ve guessed he was hobbled. Young scored 43 points (16-for-25) with five assists, one of his finest games of the season.

“I wish it was 100% fine,” Young said of his shoulder. “It’s still a little sore.”

He was masterful in initiating offense. He scored 10 points, hitting four of six shots, in his first nine-minute stint. He scored the Hawks’ final 12 points of the third quarter. He hit the dagger three with 36.8 remaining to put the game completely out of reach.

3. Huerter, coming off a 26-point performance in his last game, scored 19. It’s his best two-game scoring stretch this season. Huerter was vital in the second quarter, hitting four threes to help the Hawks hold a 64-61 lead at halftime. Coach Nate McMillan also credited Huerter’s defense in the second half.

4. Forward John Collins went to the locker room with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter but returned to the bench. Collins, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds, said he had shoulder pain earlier in the week and it was aggravated when he tangled with Chris Paul during Thursday’s contest. Collins anticipates playing Friday.

“I feel better now,” said Collins, who described the initial pain as excruciating. “We’re on it, trying to fix it where I can go play tomorrow. All is well, but obviously it’s something we have to monitor and make sure it gets better.”

5. The Hawks went nearly two months, from Nov. 22 to Jan. 17, without winning a game at State Farm Arena (0-9). They’ve since won seven of eight at home. Their loss came Monday against the Raptors, which was rescheduled as the second contest of a back-to-back (Young also missed the game).

Overall, the Hawks have won nine of 10, a run that includes victories over Milwaukee, Miami and Phoenix.

“I think we’re focusing on the defensive end first,” Young said. “Just letting the offensive end come to us. That’s the right mindset to have. We understand what we can do on the offensive end, so just making sure we’re locked in on defense to begin with a make it tough on teams.”

Stat of the game: 48.8% (the Hawks went 20-for-41 from beyond the arc; they averaged 37.4% on three-pointers entering the night)

Star of the game: Young (despite his shoulder injury, Young scored 43 points, his second-highest scoring output of the season)

Quotable: “I’ve been double teamed since I was in middle school, so I’ve had a lot of practice on double teams, how to get it out and where my teammates need to be.” (Young on his ability to navigate extra defensive attention)