“The world is a better place because of Dikembe Mutombo.”

Yes, Mutombo was a great basketball player. The list of his on-court accomplishments is long and impressive. Hall of Famer. Eight-time All-Star. Four-time defensive player of the year. Two-time NBA leader in rebounds. Three-time NBA leader in blocks. Uniform No. 55 retired by two teams.

However, it was his works off the court that made Mutombo so inspiring to so many people.

Consider those who reacted to Mutombo’s death Monday because of brain cancer at the age of 58. Two former Presidents and First Ladies of the United States – Barak and Michelle Obama and Bill and Hillary Clinton. Two of the greatest basketball players of all time – Michael Jordan and LeBron James. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke for the entire league. Many current and former players, coaches and team personnel.

While they all acknowledge Mutombo’s on-court prowess, it was the worldwide humanitarian works that distinguished him.

“The man built a hospital,” former Hawks vice president of communications Arthur Triche said. “Who does that?”

Mutombo did have a hospital built in his native Democratic Republic of Congo. Ground was broken in 2001, while he was still playing in the NBA. Construction began in 2004, and it opened in 2007. There were many trips to Africa before and after to bring humanitarian aid. He was the first Global Ambassador to the NBA. Through the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation he worked with countless organizations.

“More importantly, Dikembe truly changed the world and improved countless lives through his humanitarian work in Africa,” Jordan said in a statement this week.

That was the big.

There also were many smaller moments and initiatives with little to no publicity.

Former Hawks general manager Pete Babcock remembered a story that gets to the root of Mutombo’s giving nature. Each year, Babcock would organize a trip to a Native American reservation to work with youth as substance abuse and suicide rates are so high. One year, Mutombo was to make the trip. However, he would be coming from the Congo. Babcock told him not to make the trip, it was too much. Mutombo insisted. Sure enough, Mutombo flew from the Congo to Salt Lake City, met Babcock, and they flew to Montana and arrived at Little Big Horn.

Still wearing the suit in which he traveled, Mutombo took it off and hung it on a bush to take part in a sweat lodge experience. He crammed himself into the dome – “an intense sauna” as Babcock described – and then into the ice cold Little Big Horn River.

“That’s him,” Babcock said. “Dikembe was larger than life, in every way. An incredible individual.”

Even his family acknowledge Mutombo’s charitable efforts. They should know best of all.

He wife, Rose, daughter, Carrie, and sons, Ryan and Jean-Jacques, issued a statement this week following the outpouring of love and condolences.

“Dikembe was a servant of God, a wonderful husband, father, humanitarian, and athlete,” the statement read. “He touched countless lives on and off the court with his generosity, compassion, and unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.”

The family said it will hold a private service for family in the coming days. They are working with the NBA for a larger event to celebrate Mutombo’s life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Dikembe Mutombo Memorial Fund that will “benefit the causes and organizations that Dikembe dedicated his life to supporting.”